Bristol Zoo is counting all the animals in its care

It’s all about numbers at Bristol Zoo, as keepers armed with clipboards and pens are counting every creature at the attraction.

Keepers have embarked on their annual task of counting all 14,200 creatures at the zoo.

Home to around 500 species, from tiny insects to fish and birds, gorillas and pygmy hippos, the census will take days to complete.

It might sound like a photo op extravaganza but there’s a serious part to the endeavour.

Details are noted down so the zoo can help with worldwide breeding programmes while also keeping tally to comply with the Zoo Licensing Act 1981.