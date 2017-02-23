Brian Cox has a theory on why ghosts don't exist and it sounds pretty convincing

Brian Cox has said he is convinced ghosts don’t exist and the Large Hadron Collider is the reason why.

Speaking on his BBC Radio 4 programme The Infinite Monkey Cage, the physicist and TV personality said the world’s most powerful particle accelerator has proved that it is “inconceivable” for the paranormal to exist.

He said: “Before we ask the first question, I want to make a statement: We are not here to debate the existence of ghosts because they don’t exist.

“If we want some sort of pattern that carries information about our living cells to persist then we must specify precisely what medium carries that pattern and how it interacts with the matter particles out of which our bodies are made.

“We must, in other words, invent an extension to the Standard Model of Particle Physics that has escaped detection at the Large Hadron Collider.

“That’s almost inconceivable at the energy scales typical of the particle interactions in our bodies.”

Responding to the statement, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who was a guest on the show, said: “If I understand what you just declared, you just asserted that CERN, the European Centre for Nuclear Research, disproved the existence of ghosts.”

Cox confirmed his belief, adding: “I would say if there’s some kind of substance that’s driving our bodies, making my arms move and legs move, then it must interact with the particles out of which our bodies are made.

“And seeing as we’ve made high precision measurements of the ways that particles interact, then my assertion is there can be no such thing as an energy source that’s driving our bodies.”