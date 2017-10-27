Brexit minister in UK quits post over injury from leaping out of Black Hawk helicopter

A Brexit minister has announced she is quitting her post over an old injury caused when she leapt out of a Black Hawk helicopter.

Baroness Anelay hurt herself after she jumped to the ground on landing during a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina while working in the Foreign Office in 2015.

In a letter to Theresa May, the peer said she was standing down after a worsening of the injury.

Downing Street announced she would be replaced in the role by transport minister Lord Callanan.

Baroness Anelay, who has previously served as chief whip, joined the Department for Exiting the European Union, in June.

The Remain supporter said she was certain that the divorce talks and negotiations over Britain's future relationship with the EU would be successful.

In a letter, the Prime Minister said the peer had served with distinction.

She added: "I am very sorry that your circumstances have forced you to take this decision, which I fully understand.

Baroness Anelay. Picture: Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

"I am disappointed that we will no longer have the benefit of your wisdom and experience in Government, but I know that you will continue to contribute to proceedings in the House of Lords."

Brexit Secretary David Davis said: "Joyce has made an invaluable contribution to ensuring a successful departure from the EU through her work representing Britain abroad, and representing the Department in the House of Lords.

"She's been a great part of our ministerial team and a good friend."

Lord Henley has replaced Lord Prior of Brampton as a business minister and David Cameron's former director of operations, Baroness Sugg, has been made a transport minister.