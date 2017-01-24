Brexit challenge's lead claimant hails UK Supreme Court ruling

Gina Miller (pictured), the lead claimant in the Brexit challenge, welcomed the UK Supreme Court's ruling, saying "no prime minister, no government can expect to be unanswerable or unchallenged.

"Parliament alone is sovereign."

Outside the central London court, she said that MPs will now have the chance to help the UK Government select the "best course" in Brexit talks.

She also spoke of how this "divisive issue of a generation" had led to her and her legal team facing "extraordinary and unwarranted criticism".

Ms Miller said: "Today, eight of the 11 Supreme judges upheld the judgment handed down by the High Court in November in a case that went to the very heart of our constitution and how we are governed.

"Only Parliament can grant rights to the British people and only Parliament can take them away.

"No prime minister, no government can expect to be unanswerable or unchallenged. Parliament alone is sovereign.

"This ruling today means that MPs we have elected will rightfully have the opportunity to bring their invaluable experience and expertise to bear in helping the Government select the best course in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations - negotiations that will frame our place in the world and all our destinies to come.

"There is no doubt that Brexit is the most divisive issue of a generation but this case was about the legal process, not politics."

"Today's decision has created legal certainty based on our democratic process and provides the legal foundations for the UK Government to trigger Article 50.

"I want to express my gratitude to the UK Supreme Court, my team at Mishcon de Reya, Lord Pannick QC and my other counsel for conducting themselves with such integrity and thoughtfulness in the face of extraordinary and unwarranted criticism.

"In Britain we are lucky, we are fortunate to have the ability to voice legitimate concerns and views as part of a shared society.

"I have therefore been shocked by the levels of personal abuse that I have received from many quarters over the last seven months for simply bringing and asking a legitimate question."

She added: "I sincerely hope that going forward that people who stand in positions of power and profile are much quicker in condemning those who cross the lines of common decency and mutual respect.

"Lastly, I would like to wholeheartedly thank those who have sent me the most heart-warming messages of support. They have truly helped to bolster me in this most arduous process.Thank you."