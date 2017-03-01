Brexit bill defeated in House of Lords, government seek to overturn decision in Commons

The British government has suffered a damaging defeat in the Lords over its plan to start negotiations on leaving the EU at the end of this month.

Ignoring stern warnings not to amend the Brexit Bill, peers backed a Labour-led move to guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in the UK by a majority of 102.

Voting was 358 to 256 after a passionate and sometime ill-tempered three-hour committee stage debate on the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.

The defeat means the Bill, which was passed unamended by the Commons, will now have to return there for further consideration by MPs.

It could put at risk Theresa May's timetable for triggering Article 50 to begin Brexit talks by the end of March.

Ministers will seek to overturn the defeat when the legislation returns to the Commons, Government sources said.

The Government described the first defeat to be inflicted on the Bill during its passage through Parliament as "disappointing" but made clear they were determined to reverse it in the lower chamber.

A spokesman for the Brexit Department said: "The Bill has a straightforward purpose - to enact the referendum result and allow the Government to get on with the negotiations.

"Our position on EU nationals has repeatedly been made clear. We want to guarantee the rights of EU citizens who are already living in Britain, and the rights of British nationals living in other member states, as early as we can."

Opposition parties, who backed the amendment, urged ministers to take the opportunity to rethink their position on EU nationals, amid concern among many Conservative MPs and peers.

The Government has always argued that while it wants to secure the future rights of EU citizens, it needs to be able to secure reciprocal rights for British citizens living in the EU at the same time.

For Labour, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer hailed the vote as a "welcome and important step forward".

There is a growing consensus that this must be resolved before Article 50 is triggered, and the Prime Minister is now increasingly isolated.

"Labour will continue to support this simple but effective amendment when it returns to the Commons, and urge MPs on all sides of the House to do so."

Tim Farron, the leader of the Liberal Democrats who also backed the amendment, said: "The Prime Minister must now listen and accept this amendment.

"I can guarantee that Liberal Democrats will keep trooping through the lobbies time after time, if needed, to defend EU citizens' rights.

"People must not be used as pawns in Theresa May's dangerous game. Her position leaves lives, families and futures hanging in the balance."

There was however anger among some pro-Brexit MPs at the attempt by peers to frustrate the will of the elected House of Commons which passed the Bill - authorising the Government to trigger Article 50 starting the formal Brexit process - unamended.

Labour MP Gisela Stuart, who co-chaired the official Vote Leave campaign, said : "The British people voted in their millions to leave the EU, and their elected MPs passed the Article 50 Bill without amendment.

"The House of Lords should do the same and not seek to frustrate the Brexit process."