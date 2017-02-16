BrewDog is giving its staff a whole week's leave when they get a new pet dog

BrewDog is offering its staff a whole week’s leave when they welcome a dog into their home.

The craft brewery has introduced Puppy Parental Leave to its workers worldwide, and they can take advantage of the extra seven days to make sure their new four-legged friend is comfortable and settled in its new surroundings.

BrewDog was launched by two men and a dog back in 2007, and staff are actually welcome to bring their canine friends to the workplace – even those who are based in the new Ohio brewery opening across the pond in spring, which the company says will be “one of the most technologically advanced, environmentally friendly breweries in the world”.

Staff are already able to take part in the Dog Years sabbatical programme, in which they’re able to take four weeks off after five years of employment to chase an exciting adventure.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

BrewDog co-founder James Watt said: “It’s not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home. So we wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family.

“We always want to raise the bar when it comes to offering our staff the best possible benefits; at BrewDog, we care about two things above all else. People and beer. We also just really, really like dogs.”