‘Breakthrough’ shows a common vitamin could be the key to preventing birth defects and miscarriages

Taking extra doses of a dietary supplement during pregnancy could help protect against common birth defects and even miscarriages, new research has found.

The finding from the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, in Australia, is being called a “breakthrough” in pregnancy research.

Boosting levels of vitamin B3, also known as Niacin, during pregnancy would address a deficiency which can prevent a baby’s organs from developing correctly in the womb.

The research could have a dramatic affect on numbers of miscarriages and birth defects reported worldwide (Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images)

The research is all the more remarkable for simultaneously discovering what’s behind the problems as well as a tangible solution.

The molecular deficiency hinders NAD – a molecule which is essential for energy production, DNA repair and cell communication. During pregnancy it can cripple an embryo when it is forming.

It can lead to miscarriages as well as heart, spinal, kidney and cleft palate problems in newborns.

Professor Sally Dunwoodie, who has led the research (Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute)

Professor Sally Dunwoodie, who has led the research, said: “Now, after 12 years of research, our team has also discovered that this deficiency can be cured and miscarriages and birth defects prevented by taking a common vitamin.

“The ramifications are likely to be huge. This has the potential to significantly reduce the number of miscarriages and birth defects around the world, and I do not use those words lightly.”

Vitamin B3 is found in meats and green vegetables as well as supplements – but levels remain low in a third of pregnant women during their first trimester, according to other research.

Professor Dunwoodie with the research team at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute (Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute)

The discovery is considered akin to the breakthrough which confirmed taking folic acid supplementation can prevent spina bifida.

Professor Robert Graham, executive director of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, said: “This will change the way pregnant women are cared for around the world.

“We believe that this breakthrough will be one of our country’s greatest medical discoveries. It’s extremely rare to discover the problem and provide a preventive solution at the same time. It’s actually a double breakthrough.”

The next step will be to develop a diagnostic test to measure NAD levels. This will enable doctors to identify those women who are at greatest risk of having a baby with a birth defect, and ensure they are getting sufficient vitamin B3.

Details have been included in the New England Journal Of Medicine.