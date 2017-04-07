BREAKING: US launches missile strikes on Syria

The US has targeted a Syrian air base with around 60 cruise missiles after president Donald Trump blamed Bashar Assad for a chemical weapons attack, officials have said.

More as we get it.

BREAKING: President Trump delivers address to nation on missile strike he ordered against Syria. https://t.co/PM0MFPP1A6 pic.twitter.com/18Np9pvSS5 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 7, 2017

The Tomahawk missiles were fired from warships USS Porter and USS Ross in the Mediterranean Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/U.S. Navy via AP