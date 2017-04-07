BREAKING: US launches missile strikes on Syria

The US has targeted a Syrian air base with around 60 cruise missiles after president Donald Trump blamed Bashar Assad for a chemical weapons attack, officials have said.

The Tomahawk missiles were fired from warships USS Porter and USS Ross in the Mediterranean Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/U.S. Navy via AP

President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
