Breaking: "Multiple casualties" after reports of three incidents in London, shots fired

LATEST: Police are responding to three incidents in the British capital, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard has said.

What we know so far:

* Police were called at around 10.08pm to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on London Bridge.

* Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings. Armed officers responded and shots were fired.

* A third incident is taking place at Vauxhall, Scotland Yard said.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge."

London's metropolitan police have confirmed on social media that they responded to an incident in which a vehicle was in collision with pedestrians on London Bridge.

Police have also said they are investigating another incident in the city's Borough Market

Update 11pm: Holly Jones, a BBC reporter at the bridge when the incident happened, said a van had swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians.

"A white van driver came speeding - probably about 50mph - veered of the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement," she told BBC News.

"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind.

I'd say there are about four severely injured people. They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment."

Ms Jones said police were on the scene within two minutes, quickly followed by ambulances.

Police boats were searching the river - apparently looking for people who may have been thrown off the bridge.

She said that among the injured was a French woman who told her she did not know where the two people who had been with her were.

"She told me in French, 'I don't know where those two other people are'. So the police checking the Thames," Ms Jones said.

"They were right near the edge of the bridge. It looks potentially they could have been thrown over."

Police are treating injured people and carrying them away at the end Thrale Street. Members of the public were told by police to "run as fast as they could" westbound.

Nick Archer, who was in the London Bridge area, told Sky News: "We came out (of a bar) on to the road and looked and looked to my left and there as a guy, I thought he was just drinking but he was lying on the floor.

"And then a couple of seconds later, about three police vans flew past.

"He looked in a bad way."

Earlier: London Bridge station has been closed at the request of the police.

Armed response vehicles are said to be there "in numbers".

Witneses are reporting that a white van careered off the road into pedestrians and that shooting was heard in the vicinity.

