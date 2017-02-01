Breaking: Judge Neil Gorsuch appointed to Supreme Court in US
President Donald Trump has appointed Judge Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court.
BREAKING: Donald Trump reveals that his choice for US Supreme Court is Neil Gorsuch, 49 https://t.co/D91eYAcIMZ https://t.co/dbCiP2bP2U— CNN (@CNN) February 1, 2017
Five Facts you should know about @POTUS's Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch. Read more: https://t.co/CM01VmfED7 pic.twitter.com/uioZb5GRhk— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 1, 2017
