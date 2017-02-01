Breaking: Judge Neil Gorsuch appointed to Supreme Court in US

You're fired: Trump fires justice head over refugee ban order Donald Trump has fired acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Department lawyers to stop defending the president's refugee ban.

Sixth person dead after car drives through crowd in Melbourne A sixth person has died 10 days after a car was driven through a lunchtime crowd in Melbourne.

Fact check: Donald Trump's claims over travel ban In the face of widespread criticism, US president Donald Trump has staunchly defended his order temporarily banning refugees and nearly all citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Woman acquitted over toddler air rifle shooting A mother of two has been acquitted of encouraging her boyfriend to shoot a crying toddler in the head with an air rifle in the UK.

Senate committee votes on Trump nominees blocked after Democrat boycott Democrats have blocked planned Senate committee votes on Donald Trump's picks to be health and treasury secretaries after boycotting the session.

Locked-in patients answer questions using their thoughts alone in a ground-breaking experiment Researchers believe they could lay the ground for communication with people that have motor neuron diseases.