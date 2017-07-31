BREAKING: Anthony Scaramucci 'removed' from top White House role
The New York Times is reporting that Anthony Scaramucci has been removed as communications director for the White House.
This comes only 10 days after Scaramucci was appointed to the position.
There are conflicting reports as to whether he resigned or was removed by President Trump.
It was a controversial appointment leading to the resignation of former Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
More to follow…
