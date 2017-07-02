Brazilian police arrest drug lord who used plastic surgery to evade capture for nearly 30 years

Brazilian police have captured a drug lord who used plastic surgery to evade authorities for nearly three decades.

Luiz Carlos da Rocha, who was known as White Head, was arrested on Saturday in the state of Mato Grosso.

He has been sentenced by Brazilian courts to more than 50 years in prison for international drug trafficking and money laundering.

A photo released by the Brazilian Federal Police shows suitcases of money and other items they announced were seized during the arrest of drug lord Luiz Carlos da Rocha. Pic: AP

Police said Rocha's cartel produced cocaine in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia and exported it to Europe and the United States via Brazil and Paraguay.

In Brazil alone, police estimate Rocha brought in five tonnes of cocaine per month.

Police also seized approximately $10m worth of the drug baron's assets, including planes, properties and luxury cars.

A photo released by the Brazilian Federal Police shows a man they identify as Luiz Carlos da Rocha. Pic: AP

AP