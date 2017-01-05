Brain shrinkage 'can be significantly reduced' with a Mediterranean diet

As humans age their brains naturally shrink, but a study has found having a Mediterranean diet can significantly slow the process.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh scanned the brains of 401 people in their 70s and took their dietary information.

The results showed those who adhered to a Mediterranean-style diet retained a significantly greater brain volume over three years.

A Mediterranean diet is rich in fruit, vegetables, olive oil, beans and cereal grains with a moderate amount of fish, dairy products and wine and a limited amount of red meat and poultry.

Although eating oily fish has previously been linked with good brain function, the study showed simply eating more fish and less meat did not have an effect on limiting brain shrinkage.

Diet overall was shown to account for about half the variation in brain volumes.

“As we age, the brain shrinks and we lose brain cells, which can affect learning and memory,” said study leader Michelle Luciano. “This study adds to the body of evidence that suggests the Mediterranean diet has a positive impact on brain health.”

Luciano noted previous studies linking eating fish and less meat with brain volume had made single “snapshot” measurements rather than following participants over a long period of time. She said the findings, published in the journal Neurology, show the diet may be able to provide “long-term protection” for our brains.

None of the participants in the study had dementia, and David Reynolds, chief scientific officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said there is still work to be done in this area .

“While the study points to diet having a small effect on changes in brain size, it didn’t look at the effect on risk of dementia,” he said. “We would need to see follow-up studies in order to investigate any potential protective effects against problems with memory and thinking.”