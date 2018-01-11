Boys get five years probation for sex assault of girl, 15, that was streamed live on Facebook

Two teenage boys who pleaded guilty over the sexual assault of a 15-year-old Chicago girl that was streamed live on Facebook have been sentenced to five years of probation.

In a plea deal with prosecutors in Cook County, Illinois, the youths admitted a child pornography charge in November.

The victim, now 16, and her mother looked on from the rear of the courtroom as Judge Patricia Mendoza sentenced the boys.

The girl said in her victim-impact statement that the sexual assault “has very traumatically altered my life”, with some long-time friends even sending her threats on social media.

She said: “The worst part of this is being able to Google my name and seeing everything that happened to me.”

Both were originally charged with aggravated sexual assault and the manufacture and dissemination of child pornography.

At the time of the attack last March, authorities said as many as six males assaulted the victim.

Police said the assault was watched live by about 40 viewers, none of whom called authorities to report it.

- PA and Digital desk