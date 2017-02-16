Boyfriend of one of arrested women becomes third suspect in Kim Jong Nam 'assassination'

A third person has been arrested in connection with the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother Kim Jong Nam, Malaysian police said.

Two women were detained separately on Wednesday and early on Thursday, and police later confirmed that officers had also detained a Malaysian man on Wednesday evening.

He is believed to be the boyfriend of one of the arrested women. Police said he provided information that led to the arrest of a woman who was using Indonesian travel documents.

The women were identified using CCTV footage from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where Mr Kim suddenly fell ill on Monday before he died on the way to hospital.

The woman arrested on Thursday was holding an Indonesian passport that identified her as 25-year-old Siti Aishah, Malaysian police said.

The other suspect held Vietnamese travel documents bearing the name Doan Thi Huong, 28.

Still photos of the CCTV video, confirmed as authentic by police, showed her in a skirt and long-sleeved white T-shirt with "LOL" emblazoned across the front.

There was no immediate way to determine if the IDs were genuine or if the women were believed to be the alleged assassins.

Indonesia's foreign ministry confirmed the second woman is an Indonesian citizen and officials have requested consular access to her.

Malaysian police have said she is from Serang in Banten, a province that neighbours the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

The ministry said in a statement it concluded the woman is Indonesian based on data provided by Malaysian authorities and the Indonesian embassy in Malaysia.

Several million Indonesians work in Malaysia as maids and construction and plantation workers.