Boy, three, dies after being hit by farm vehicle in Scotland

A three-year-old boy has died after he was knocked down by a farm vehicle in Fife, Scotland.

The incident happened at about 5.10pm on Tuesday in the village of Crossgates.

Stuart Nelson, who has been named locally, died at the scene and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident at Cuttle Hill Farm.

A general view of Cuttle Hill Farm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife are investigating after a child was killed during a collision on a farm in Fife.

"The incident happened around 5.10pm on Tuesday February 14 at a property in Crossgates.

"A three-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries after he was involved in a collision with a farm vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this matter are continuing."