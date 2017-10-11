Boy, four, kills grandfather in accidental shooting

A four-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his grandfather, a sheriff in the US has said.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright said in a news release that officers were called to a rural area in North Carolina.

Danny Patrick, 57, of Elizabeth City had been shooting a rifle with his grandson and at some point, the boy fired a shot, killing the man.

The boy then walked to a nearby home, where Robin Francis said the boy told her his grandfather was dead.

Deputies found Mr Patrick dead at the scene.

AP

