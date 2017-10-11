Boy, four, kills grandfather in accidental shooting
11/10/2017
A four-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his grandfather, a sheriff in the US has said.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright said in a news release that officers were called to a rural area in North Carolina.
Danny Patrick, 57, of Elizabeth City had been shooting a rifle with his grandson and at some point, the boy fired a shot, killing the man.
The boy then walked to a nearby home, where Robin Francis said the boy told her his grandfather was dead.
Deputies found Mr Patrick dead at the scene.
AP