Boy donates his year's pocket money to air ambulance that saved his life

A young English boy and his sister have donated a year's pocket money just before Christmas to the charity that saved his life.

Dylan Kneebone, 10 and his sister Kyrie, six, decided to donate £117.81 (€139) to thank Cornwall Air Ambulance for rushing him to hospital in one of its helicopters in 2014.

He suffered a collapsed lung and internal bleeding when a horse box ran over his neck and chest.

Mick McLachlan, one of the paramedics who treated him, said: "For Dylan and Kyrie to donate their pocket money to help keep the air ambulance flying shows what great kids they are.

"We're very grateful for their generosity. They are a lovely family and I'm so glad we were able to be part of the team who helped save Dylan's life.

"It's always that bit extra special to see Dylan running around full of energy considering how severe his injuries were."

It took four minutes to fly Dylan from his home near Redruth to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske, near Truro, where a paediatric team was waiting for him.

He was later transferred to the specialist children's unit at Bristol Royal Infirmary for life-saving surgery.

Last year Dylan put his savings towards a new bike, but this year the siblings decided to spread some festive cheer and donate to the air ambulance, which has annual running costs of £3m (€3.5m).

Dylan's mother Linsey Kneebone said: "They both saved up their pocket money throughout the year, but instead of buying something for themselves they wanted to donate the money to Cornwall Air Ambulance.

"They know it's a charity and their money will go towards keeping the helicopter flying and saving lives.

"We always enjoy going back and saying hello to crew that helped Dylan so it was lovely to see them again. They are amazing and without them Dylan would not have survived."