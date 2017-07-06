Boy, 17, charged with two terrorism offences

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with two terrorism offences, police said.

The teenager, from the Rhondda Cynon Taff area of South Wales, has been charged with one offence under section five of the Terrorism Act - concerned with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

South Wales Police said he also faces a charge under section one of the same Act - concerned with the encouragement of terrorism.

The teenager, who has not been identified, will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday.

He was arrested last week by officers from Wales Extremism Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU) who have worked jointly with West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit and MI5.

Acting Detective Superintendent James Hall, of WECTU, said: "This was an intelligence led investigation that prevented further offences being committed.

"We work closely with partners to try and divert people from engaging in unlawful activity by use of the Prevent programme. I would urge anyone with concerns to contact the police in confidence on 0800 789 321."