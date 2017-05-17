Boy, 15, arrested in sexual assaults investigation

Police investigating a number of incidents of sexual assault have arrested a 15-year-old boy.

Detectives had linked the sexual offences in the Clapham and Wandsworth areas of south-west London after they occurred over the past week.

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

He is in custody at a south London police station.

In the first incident, a woman reported to police that she was being followed by a male in Battersea High Street at around 2.30am on May 11.

It is believed he also committed a sexual assault later that morning, when a woman in her 40s was attacked by a man in Clapham Common at around 4am.

It is believed the same male followed a woman in her 20s after she got off a train at Clapham Junction, then sexually assaulted her as she tried to enter a block of flats at around 11pm on Tuesday.

Officers have been carrying out extra patrols around the area to provide a greater police presence.

PA