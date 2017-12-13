Boy (15) admits causing deaths of five people including three children

A 15-year-old boy in the UK has admitted causing the deaths of five people, including three children, by dangerous driving after a car ploughed into a tree.

The teenager, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to the five charges at Leeds Crown Court after the crash in November, court officials confirmed.

The scene of the crash in Leeds last month

Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, 12, his brother, Elliott Thornton-Kimmitt, 14, Darnell Harte, 15, Robbie Meerun, 24, and Anthony Armour, also 24, all died after the crash involving a Renault Clio in Leeds.

At a previous hearing, the boy had wept in the dock as the details of the accident in the Meanwood area of the city were given to the court.

Police described the crash, which happened just before 10pm on Saturday, November 25, as "catastrophic".

At the time, officers told reporters that emergency services had been confronted by "a scene of total carnage" when they arrived.

A shrine of flowers, balloons, candles and messages quickly began to grow, with relatives of brothers Ellis and Elliott describing their loss as heartbreaking.

Appearing in court by video-link today, the boy was told that reports would be prepared and he would be sentenced on January 26.

The three children and two men in the UK who died in a horror crash in a suburban street were all travelling in the same stolen car when it hit a tree, according to the police officer leading the investigation.

It is understood a total of six people were in the car at the time.

The 15-year-old who has admitted dangerous driving was brought to hospital following the crash and was in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

A second 15-year-old, who is understood not to have been in the car, was arrested in the area but later released under investigation.