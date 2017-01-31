Boy, 14, hit by train at UK level crossing dies in hospital

A 14-year-old boy has died in hospital after being hit by a train at a level crossing in the UK.

The death of the teenager in Shropshire, who had suffered head and pelvic injuries, is not being treated as suspicious, said British Transport Police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Shrewsbury shortly after 5.30am on Monday and the boy, who has not been named by police, was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

British Transport Police said: "A person who was struck by a train at Harlescott level crossing yesterday has sadly died.

"The 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital following the incident but later died.

"His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers."