Boy, 14, dies in hospital after 'extreme' double shooting in east London

A 14-year-old boy gunned down in an east London double shooting branded "an extreme act of violence" by police has died.

Corey Junior Davis and a 17-year-old boy were found with gunshot injuries at Moore Walk, Newham, on Monday afternoon.

Police said the youngster from Forest Gate, east London, died in hospital at 10.01pm on Tuesday.

The second teenager suffered potentially life-changing injuries in the shooting and remains in hospital in stable condition.

Launching a murder investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams said: "This is a very tragic incident, a teenage boy's life has been taken in an extreme act of violence, leaving his family utterly devastated.

"We are pursuing all lines of inquiry to catch the person responsible for Corey's murder and are keen to hear from anyone who believes they might have information to come forward as it could prove vital to our investigation.

"Our thoughts are with Corey's family at this very difficult time."

No arrests have been made and police urged witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting the boy's family and a post-mortem will be be carried out in due course, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police on 020 8345 3775 or 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

AP