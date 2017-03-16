Boy, 12, robs woman at knifepoint

A boy aged about 12 robbed a woman at knifepoint, UK police said.

The victim, in her 60s, was walking her dog in Beaudesert Lane, Henley-in-Arden, on Tuesday when the thief struck.

She handed over jewellery before the offender ran off in the direction of Beaudesert Place at around 5pm, officers said.

The offender is described as around 12 years old, white, slim and 5ft 2in tall.

He was wearing a dark T-shirt with a light-coloured check shirt, light jeans and a light blue fleece and was carrying a small, dark backpack.

Detective Inspector Teresa McKenna of Warwickshire Police said: "The victim was thankfully uninjured but it was obviously a very distressing ordeal and officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area."

PA