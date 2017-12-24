Box of horse manure sent to US treasury secretary

A gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles.

The package was found on Saturday night in the tony Bel Air neighbourhood after it was dropped off at a neighbour’s house.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the home and officers opened the box, finding a pile of horse manure inside. Police said the package had been gift-wrapped and was marked as being from "the American people".

Police said the Secret Service was taking over the investigation. A Secret Service spokesman said the agency was aware of the incident but declined to comment further.

