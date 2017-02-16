Boulders under Paris bridge block migrants from setting up camps
Boulders placed under a Paris bridge are preventing migrants from setting up camp in an area that has been a magnet for people fleeing war and poverty around the world, aid groups in France said.
Paris City Hall insists that the boulders are not an anti-migrant measure, but were relocated from another site because of upcoming construction work.
The boulders are under a bridge in northern Paris where migrants often seek shelter.
#Paris installs boulders under bridge to prevent makeshift #migrant camps pic.twitter.com/UoBndmGPCJ— Hans Solo (@thandojo) February 16, 2017
Aid groups said the boulders are part of an ongoing police crackdown on migrants.
City Hall insists it is doing all it can to care for the hundreds of migrants who sleep on the streets of Paris every night.
A migrant centre set up by city authorities has taken in 5,200 people since November.
