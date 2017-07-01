Boss of firm that supplied Grenfell Tower has Government advisory role

A building chief whose company produced the insulation panels on Grenfell Tower is an adviser to the Government, it has emerged.

Mark Allen, a technical director for the UK arm of Saint-Gobain, is a member of the Building Regulations Advisory Committee.

The body makes recommendations about building regulations to Communities Secretary Sajid Javid.

Company information for Saint-Gobain shows it as an owner of Celotex which produced the insulation used in the tower.

The RS5000 insulation panels "failed all safety tests" when examined by police in the wake of the blaze, prompting Celotex to halt its supply for use in rainscreen cladding on buildings more than 18 metres high.

According to the Department for Communities and Local Government's website, Mr Allen would have been appointed to the role for two or three years by the secretary of state.Its role is to "advise the secretary of state in England on making building regulations and setting standards for the design and construction of buildings", the website says.

RS5000 was supplied for the £8.6 million refurbishment of Grenfell Tower and was coupled with Reynobond PE cladding, an aluminium-cased rain sheet which is also flammable.

The insulation, according to Celotex's website, has a Class 0 rating under UK building regulations, meaning it has the highest rating for preventing the spread of flames and prevents the spread of heat.

However, its "health and safety datasheet" notes: "The products will burn if exposed to a fire of sufficient heat and intensity."

PA