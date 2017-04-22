Border police find 111 migrants in back of lorry in Romania

One-hundred-and-eleven asylum seekers were discovered hidden in the back of a lorry by border police in Romania.

Police said in a statement on Saturday they found the group - including children - late on Friday crammed into the lorry at the Romanian-Hungarian border.

The migrants, aged two to 53, included citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. They were trying to illegally leave Romania and head towards Western Europe, police said.

The Romanian driver, who is being investigated, told police he was unaware that anyone was hiding in the truck.

Police said the migrants were trying to reach the Schengen zone which allows for unimpeded cross-border travel.