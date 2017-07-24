Bono and Macron discuss world poverty at Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron has met Bono at the Elysee Palace in Paris for talks about poverty.

Bono met with Mr Macron for more than an hour to discuss the U2 frontman’s non-governmental organisation ONE, which - its website says - takes "action to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa".

Accompanied by French first lady Brigitte Macron afterwards, Bono said one of the main issues in the fruitful talks was the education of girls and women in Africa.

Bono, a high-profile activist, is no stranger to the French presidential palace, having met former presidents Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande.

The singer was awarded the Legion of Honour, the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits, in 2003.

The U2 frontman also spoke about the refugee crisis during an hour long discussion in Paris.

"We talked about how to deal with 130m girls not going to school and how this President wants to work on that."

- AP and digital desk