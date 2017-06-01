Bomb scare terror as boombox man threatens to blow up jet

A Malaysia Airlines flight was forced to return to an Australian airport after a mentally ill passenger threatened to detonate a bomb and tried to enter the cockpit before being tackled and tied up by passengers.

The 25-year-old Sri Lankan man had been discharged from a Melbourne psychiatric hospital on Wednesday before buying a ticket on the late-night flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Victoria police chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said.

Flight 128 was about 10 minutes into its journey from Melbourne when the man walked from his economy seat to the cockpit door clutching an electronic device and threatening to blow up the plane, creating panic among passengers.

Passengers subdued him and tied him up with belts.

"At that point, he was essentially trussed up," Mr Ashton said, describing the device the man carried as an "amplifier-type instrument".

Passenger Andrew Leoncelli said it was a boombox type portable music player.

"He was saying, 'I'm going to the blow the f***ing plane up, I'm going to blow the plane up,'" Mr Leoncelli told Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"He was agitated, is the best description -100%, he was agitated. Two or three brave young Aussies have taken him on and got him to the ground."

Police in tactical gear boarded the Malaysia Airlines plane after it returned to Australia. Picture: Andrew Leconcelli via AP

Police superintendent Tony Langdon said the flight crew also played a part in tackling the man.

"We believe that the actions of the passengers and crew were quite heroic," he said.

The Airbus A330-300 carrying 337 passengers returned to the airport about 30 minutes after take-off.

Passengers were kept on the plane for 90 minutes after landing and the aircraft was searched for potential bombs at a remote part of the airport.

Police wearing body armour removed the man off the plane. They have determined that the man had no terrorist links or associates, Mr Ashton said.

Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews offered government support for the passengers stranded by the ordeal.

"I don't think any of us have a true understanding of the trauma, just how frightening this experience would have been," he said.

But Mr Andrews warned against governments responding to the drama by banning mentally ill passengers from flying.

"We want to be very careful not to be driving people away from getting the care they need," he said. "We don't want to be stigmatising any more than mental illness is already stigmatised."

The man, who is studying to be a chef in Australia on a student visa, is due to appear in court on Thursday on charges related to endangering a plane or making a false threat, Mr Ashton said. Such charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The airline said the incident would be investigated.

Malaysia's state-owned airline has had two recent high-profile disasters. Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over the Ukraine in 2014 with the loss of all 283 passengers and 15 crew and Flight 370 with 238 people aboard disappeared in 2013, believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean.

- AP