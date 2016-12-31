Bomb at busy Baghdad market kills 19
31/12/2016 - 08:18:24Back to Iraq World Home
At least 19 people were killed and 45 others injured in two bomb blasts in central Baghdad, Iraqi officials have said.
The attacks happened early this morning in al-Sinaq, a busy market selling car accessories, food and clothes as well as agricultural seeds and machinery.
Details were sketchy in the immediate aftermath.
Police initially said a pair of back-to-back roadside bombs exploded.
But a police official later said that first a roadside bomb exploded and then a suicide bomber detonated his device amid the crowd that had gathered.
Casualty estimates from police and medical officials ranged from 19 to 23 dead.
Join the conversation - comment here