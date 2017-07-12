Boko Haram suicide bombers kill 19 in series of attacks

Nineteen people have been killed in a series of attacks by Boko Haram suicide bombers, police in Nigeria said.

Borno state police commissioner Damian Chukwu said 23 others were wounded in Tuesday night's attacks in the north-eastern city of Maiduguri, which is the birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The police commissioner said 12 of the dead were members of a civilian self-defence force and that the other seven people were killed when they gathered to mourn the deaths.

A spokesman for the self-defence force, Danbatta Bello, said at least one of the suicide bombers was female.

He said the bombers specifically targeted his colleagues while they were on duty.

Nigeria's government declared late last year that Boko Haram had been "crushed" but deadly attacks continue.

File photo.

AP