Boko Haram driven from last stronghold, says Nigerian president

The Boko Haram extremist group has been driven from its last forest stronghold with fighters on the run and nowhere to hide, Nigeria's president said.

Muhammadu Buhari said "gallant troops" yesterday drove the insurgents out of their "Camp Zero" deep in the north-eastern Sambisa Forest.

The forest is also believed to hold more than 200 schoolgirls kidnapped in April 2014 by Boko Haram from a school in the town of Chibok.

Mr Buhari urged troops to intensify efforts "to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity".

But despite Mr Buhari's victorious announcement today, Nigeria is unlikely to see an end soon to the deadly suicide bombings, village attacks and assaults on remote military outposts carried out by Nigeria's home-grown Islamic extremist group.