Bodycam footage shows what officers were confronted with during Las Vegas shooting

Body-worn camera footage demonstrates the horror that police faced at the scene of the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night.

Stephen Paddock, 64, from Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on a crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, killing 59 people and injuring another 527.

The first call about shots fired came in at 10.08pm and the gunfire stopped at 10.19pm.

The video shows police telling people to get down, and to get away from the area, before rapid gunfire can be heard.

“Hey, they’re shooting right at us guys. Everybody stay down, stay down,” one police officer says.

One officer asks: “Where’s it at?” before another responds: “North at the Mandalay. It’s coming out of a window.”

More rapid gunfire can be heard throughout the footage.

Paddock killed himself before officers stormed Room 135 in the gold-coloured glass skyscraper.