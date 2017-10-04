Bodycam footage emerges of US police shooting at an actor dressed as an armed robber

Bodycam footage has emerged of a policeman in the US shooting at an actor who was filming a movie.

The man was playing a robber, wearing a mask and carrying a prop gun, when he was approached by officers in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Montgomery County Movies thanked the police force for the “hasty response” in a statement on the studio Facebook page.

“We’re such a small company, we’ve been filming three to four years and we’ve just never thought about it,” the studio’s owner Philip Demoret told WLFI. “We just went in there and did what we normally do.”