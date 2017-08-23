Bodies of mother and daughter found side-by-side after Grenfell fire

One of the victims of the Grenfell disaster was found next to her mother, an inquest has heard.

Mariem Elgwahry, 27, lived on the 19th floor of the tower with her mother Eslah Elgwahry, 64.

The bodies of the two women were found side by side on the 23rd floor where they had tried to escape the blaze.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday that Mariem Elgwahry had to be identified by her dental records.

Her mother's inquest was opened in July.

The inquests of Iranian-born sisters Sakineh, 65, and Fatemeh Afrasiabi, 59, who lived on the 18th floor of the block, were also opened. The pair, who had moved to the UK in 1997, were also found on the 23rd floor and identified by dental records.

An inquest was also opened into the death of Deborah Lamprell, who was the 49th victim to be identified. She has been described by her family as "a wonderful, precious daughter, always smiling and helping others".

Coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox offered her condolences to all the people who had been affected by the deaths of the four victims who were all found to have died from effects consistent with fire.

Inquests have now been opened and adjourned into 52 victims, although police believe that at least 80 people died in the blaze.

Dr Wilcox said: "Identifications are becoming increasingly difficult. At the moment, we are still managing to identify people based on proper primary identification."

So far all victims have been identified using evidence such as DNA, fingerprints or dental records.

Earlier on Wednesday, 50-year-old Ernie Vital became the latest victim of the disaster to be officially identified.

Ernie Vital, 50, who died in the Grenfell Tower fire. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Mr Vital, who lived on the 16th floor, died in the blaze with his mother, 68-year-old Marjorie Vital. Mrs Vital's inquest opened last month.

Mr Vital's family said in a statement: "Ernie was a polite 50-year-old man and he worked in the catering industry. He was a creative individual who pursued a creative life.

"He was a proud, humble, mature and independent man. He was a loyal son and a law-abiding citizen who maintained good relationships with all those he met in society.

"He will be remembered as a kind, sensitive and caring person with a warm-hearted smile. His pursuit of happiness has been abruptly and dramatically stopped by the Grenfell Tower tragedy. His family and friends will miss him dearly."

His mother, a former textile worker, has been described as a "kind-hearted" woman who dedicated her life to her children.

Mr Vital's inquest will be opened next Wednesday.