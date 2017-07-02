Blaze sweeps through block of flats in London

A fire has swept through a new block of flats in east London.

London Fire Brigade said some 80 firefighters were battling the blaze, with dramatic images posted online showing the roof consumed by flames.

The third floor and roof of the four-storey building are said to be fully alight.

The fire service was called to the building on Bow Wharf, Wennington Road, shortly after 11am, with 12 fire engines sent to the scene.