Black man beaten in Charlottesville charged with wounding at white nationalist rally

A black man who was beaten at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has turned himself in to US police after being charged over the confrontation.

Charlottesville police said in a statement that 20-year-old DeAndre Harris handed himself in yesterday and was served with a warrant charging him with unlawful wounding.

According to the warrant, the charge was sought by Harold Crews, state chairman of the North Carolina League of the South. Mr Crews said he would not be making any statements.

Police said Harris was released on an unsecured bond.

De Andre Harris. Pic: Charlottesville Police Department.

Photos and video of the incident on August 12 showed Harris being beaten by a group of men inside a parking garage. In addition to Harris, three other men have been charged over the attack.

Earlier in a parking garage in #Charlottesville - white supremacists beat this black kid w/poles. [Photo for by @zdroberts @NationofChange] pic.twitter.com/LLPBPjb8si — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) August 12, 2017

Harris's lawyer has said his client did nothing wrong.

AP