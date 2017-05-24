Birmingham's Anglican Cathedral closes doors to public in wake of terror attack

Officials at Birmingham's Anglican Cathedral took the "unprecedented but considered" decision to close its doors in response to the heightened national terror threat.

Although some services continued to be held at St Philip's and a prayer station was set up in its surrounding square, the building was closed to the general public.

The cathedral's acting Dean, Canon Nigel Hand, said: "At this time, we are committed to the safety and security of our congregations, visitors, staff and the general public.

"Cathedral clergy and staff remain committed to ministering to our local community, and we will, as always seek ways to do so.

"Our prayers remain with all those individuals and their families whose lives have been touched by acts of terrorism, in Manchester and across the globe."

In a statement confirming the cathedral would reopen on Thursday, Canon Hand added: "The closure of the cathedral today afforded us the time to make the necessary decisions and arrangements to ensure that we will open the cathedral tomorrow, with increased security presence in place."

PA