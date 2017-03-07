Biologists have been sharing their unexpected field skills on Twitter

It turns out some biologists pick up all sorts of sick skills on the job.

It all started when animal behaviour researcher Ryane Logsdon asked her followers what field skills they had inadvertently developed while on the job. Scientists contributed from across the internet, and bonded over the stranger skills they’d learned outside of the confines of a laboratory.

A lot of their work is outdoors, so most of what they’d learned was pretty hands on. And some involved elephants.

Changing the Land Rover's tyre on an unstable, rocky beach whilst elephants hovered around the thicket about 50m away #UnexpectedFieldSkills — Liam Fitzpatrick (@LiamDFitz) March 6, 2017

Apparently working with animals in the wild can lead to some bizarre interactions. And that’s just between scientists.

How to have an entire mimed conversation with a coworker about how to best sneak up on an animal #unexpectedfieldskills — Field Daze (@field_daze) March 7, 2017

How to eat moldy food, kill animals with bare hands/leatherman, take a cheetah brain sample with a tea spoon, how to shoot a shotgun https://t.co/Zq1xMfOSUE — Anne Hilborn (@AnneWHilborn) March 6, 2017

Should you really be strangling animals as a biologist? We’ll leave that decision to the experts.

How to run away from an approaching tarantula when your pants are still around your ankles while peeing. #unexpectedfieldskills — Natalie Wright (@coereba) March 7, 2017

More than a few involved having to urinate in unfortunate circumstances.

@RyaneLogsdon How to pee into a (narrow mouthed) water bottle to prevent contamination in caves! ⚒️ #unexpectedfieldskills — Alexis Mychajliw (@AlexisMychajliw) March 6, 2017

How to keep hummingbirds warm in a hailstorm. #unexpectedfieldskills — Natalie Wright (@coereba) March 7, 2017

Turns out, field biology is a lot more than ticking off animals on a clipboard.