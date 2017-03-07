Biologists have been sharing their unexpected field skills on Twitter

It turns out some biologists pick up all sorts of sick skills on the job.

It all started when animal behaviour researcher Ryane Logsdon asked her followers what field skills they had inadvertently developed while on the job. Scientists contributed from across the internet, and bonded over the stranger skills they’d learned outside of the confines of a laboratory.

A lot of their work is outdoors, so most of what they’d learned was pretty hands on. And some involved elephants.

Apparently working with animals in the wild can lead to some bizarre interactions. And that’s just between scientists.

Some were truly intense.

Should you really be strangling animals as a biologist? We’ll leave that decision to the experts.

Who knew field work could be so scary?

More than a few involved having to urinate in unfortunate circumstances.

Others seemed totally random.

Who knew?

Some were totally wild.

And successful, apparently.

Turns out, field biology is a lot more than ticking off animals on a clipboard.
