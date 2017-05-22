Billy Bush breaks silence over infamous Donald Trump tape

Billy Bush has broken his silence over the infamous "grab them by the pussy" tape.

The 11-year-old tape was leaked on Friday October 7, 2016, which featured a lewd conversation with Donald Trump.

The recording led to Bush being fired from NBC Today.

"I will admit the irony is glaring. [Trump] has his process for his participation [in the tape], and I have mine. I had to turn this into a positive," he said.

However, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he couldn't put two thoughts together at the time.

By October 17 Bush had been given a multimillion-dollar severance package and a nondisclosure agreement that prevents him from discussing in detail his exit from NBC News.

He assured The Hollywood Reporter that he still has no idea who leaked the tape.

He said that he has only watched the tape three times: Once, three days before the rest of the world did, and then twice more to prepare for his interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Looking back upon what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic. [Trump] liked TV and competition.

"I could've said, 'Can you believe the ratings on whatever?' But I didn't have the strength of character to do it," he said.

Bush had to break the "awful" news to his daughters. His youngest decided never to watch it.

Mary, who was 15 years old at the time, called him from school in tears. Bush said, "I have no answer for that that's any good. I am really sorry. That was Dad in a bad moment a long time ago. You know me. I am really sorry that you had to hear and see that. I love you."

He said his eldest is "more of a fighter" and that his wife, Sydney, "knows very well the person she married".

"She has been very supportive from the very beginning," he said.