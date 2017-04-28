Bill to avert US government shutdown for a week clears lower house

The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly approved a short-term spending bill that would avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight.

The measure gives negotiators until next Friday to resolve final differences over a 1 trillion dollar (£773 billion) bill financing federal agencies until September 30, the end of the fiscal year.

The Senate is also expected to approve it and hand it to President Donald Trump for his signature in time for federal facilities to continue to operate.

Significantly, Congress did not vote on Friday on a revised Republican health care bill that has stalled because it lacks the required votes.

The White House is hoping the lower house will approve the bill by Saturday, Mr Trump's 100th day in office.