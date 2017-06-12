Bill Cosby won’t give evidence at his sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby says he will not give evidence in his own defence at his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old comedian told a judge that he made the decision after talking it over with his lawyers.

The defence says it is calling just one witness: the detective who led the 2005 investigation into allegations Cosby drugged and violated Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Detective Richard Schaffer was one of 12 witnesses who gave evidence during the five-day prosecution case.

Cosby says his lawyers will not call any character witnesses.

Judge Steven O'Neill shot down the defence's bid to call a second witness, a woman who worked with Ms Constand at Cosby's alma mater, Temple University.

Cosby's wife, Camille, arrived at court with him earlier.

It is the first day a family member has accompanied him to court. The couple also has four daughters.

