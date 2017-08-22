Bill Cosby hires Michael Jackson lawyer for sex assault retrial

Bill Cosby wants a judge to approve a swap that will give him a fresh legal team, which includes the high-profile lawyer who won an acquittal in pop superstar Michael Jackson's child molestation case, before his sexual assault retrial.

The veteran entertainer is expected in court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, today as the lawyers who fought to a deadlock in his June trial ask to be let off the case.

Cosby, 80, who faces a retrial in November, is accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs in 2004.

He has said that the sex was consensual.

A Cosby spokesman announced yesterday that a new team, which includes Jackson lawyer Tom Mesereau, had been hired.