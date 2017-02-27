Bill Cosby asks judge to move sex assault trial 'to ease process of finding unbiased jurors'

Bill Cosby's lawyers are pushing to have the actor's trial moved from the Philadelphia suburbs because of worldwide media reports that brand him "a serial rapist".

Lawyer Brian McMonagle asked a judge to hold the trial in Philadelphia or the Pittsburgh area, arguing the larger, more diverse population will make it easier to find unbiased jurors.

He says it is an unprecedented case that may give him the right to push for diversity in the jury pool.

Prosecutors in Montgomery County call it a clear effort to jury shop.

The defence has also suggested importing a jury from another county, which prosecutors do not oppose.

Mr Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.