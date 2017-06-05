Bill Cosby arrives for sex assault trial

Bill Cosby has arrived at a court in Philadelphia for the start of his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old arrived at the Montgomery County courthouse in Norristown at about 8.40am local time today amid a large media presence.

His legacy will be on the line when his accuser takes the stand in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against the actor.

Andrea Constand, the former college basketball manager who claims Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004, will tell her story in public for the first time when she gives evidence in the trial.

The actor claims he had a romantic relationship with the woman.

Those involved in the case worry about duplicating the media frenzy that dominated OJ Simpson's murder trial.

Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson said: "We've had an OJ hangover for many years.

"What you worry about as the judge is that the lawyers don't showboat, the evidence gets presented fairly, and that you have a jury that does its job and is not being thrown into the whole milieu of the trial outside the courtroom."

Cameras are banned in Pennsylvania courtrooms, and the jury will be sequestered for the estimated two-week trial.