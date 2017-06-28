Big Bang Theory star's home destroyed in California wildfire

The home of The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki - who plays Dr Leonard Hofstadter - has been destroyed by a wildfire in California.

Nicole Perna, a spokeswoman for the 42-year-old actor, said his home on a ranch in the San Luis Obispo area was razed by the blaze on the state's central coast.

By Tuesday night, a 6.5 sq km wildfire in the region was 60% contained.

Fire officials have only confirmed that the wildfire has destroyed one building and gave no details, but the full damage done by wildfires often cannot be assessed until they have been mostly contained.

About 250 residents were ordered from their homes in the area of Santa Margarita after the blaze broke out on Monday, but on Tuesday night they were told they could return home.

Meanwhile, firefighters in southern Utah were braced for more high winds on Wednesday as they tried to slow a wildfire that has burned 13 homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 people.

Fire crews were hoping to be able to put out hot spots at the southern end of the blaze to allow residents to return to the ski town of Brian Head. Homes there have been evacuated since June 17 when authorities said the fire was started by someone using a torch tool to burn weeds on private land.

The fire is the largest in the nation at 201 sq km.

The blaze is one of several in the west. Crews in California were making gains against two new fires that spread quickly, and firefighters in Idaho battled five lightning-sparked wildfires burning in grass and brush.

