Bernie Sanders took a giant printout of a Donald Trump tweet to the senate and everyone lost their minds

How do you give the president-elect’s terrifying tweets even more impact? Print them out on a giant placard, obviously.

That’s exactly what Bernie Sanders did when protesting against planned Republican cuts to social security.

After letting the giant printout do the talking, he get serious, encouraging Trump to veto the welfare cuts, or admit he had fibbed to the public.

The printed tweet was this one, from way back in 2015, where Trump said in his typically subtle manner that he wouldn’t allow cuts to Medicare or Medicaid (government programmes which help poorer Americans with healthcare costs).

Afterwards, Bernie said: “Millions of people voted for him on the belief that he would keep his word.

“If he was sincere, then I would hope that tomorrow or maybe today he could send out a tweet and tell his Republican colleagues to stop wasting their time and all of our time.”

The internet loves Bernie Sanders, and this stunt reaffirmed Twitter’s obsession with the Vermont senator.

Some took the opportunity to Photoshop their own tweets onto Bernie’s placard, and the memes were flowing.

Others wondered how the printout got made.

As for the political reaction, one of Bernie’s senior communications officers said Ted Cruz had “chuckled” when he saw the cutout.

As it turns out, this communications officer is leaving Bernie for a new job with the New York mayor. You know what it’s like in your final week on the job.

You keep doing you, Bernie.
