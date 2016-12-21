Berlin truck attack suspect was under surveillance for months, say authorities

Update 6.50pm: German authorities say the suspect in Monday's deadly truck attack in Berlin was under covert surveillance for several months this year.

Berlin prosecutors told The Associated Press that they launched an investigation against Anis Amri on March 14 following a tip from federal security agencies.

The tip warned that Amri, who was considered a potential threat by authorities in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, might be planning a break-in to finance the purchase of automatic weapons for use in an attack.

Surveillance showed that Amri was involved in drug dealing in a Berlin park and involved in a bar brawl, but no evidence to substantiate the original warning. The observation was called off in September.

Update 4.55pm: German authorities have offered a reward of up to €100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the Tunisian man wanted over the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

Federal prosecutors described 24-year-old Anis Amri as being of average height and weight, with black hair and brown eyes.

Prosecutors warned that the suspect could be "armed and dangerous", and urged members of the public to notify police if they see him.

Twelve people were killed and 48 others were injured - 12 seriously - when a truck ploughed into the popular Berlin market on Monday evening. Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility.

The notice issued by police for Anis Amri.

Earlier:

The man wanted in connection with the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

A European arrest warrant from Germany indicates the man, named as Anis Amri, has at times used six different aliases and three different nationalities, according to reports.

The wanted notice said Amri has Tunisian citizenship, having been born in the town of Ghaza. But it also lists multiple aliases, many of them variants on his name, as well as Egyptian and Lebanese citizenship.

German authorities said they rejected the man’s asylum request in July.

Twelve people were killed and 48 others were injured when a truck ploughed into a popular Berlin market on Monday evening. So-called Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility.

Candles burn between flowers in Berlin. Picture: AP

Anis Amri was identified by Tunisian officials as the man being sought by German police across the country and the wider border-free area of the European Union.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Amri was suspected of involvement in the terrorist outrage but was not necessarily the man who drove the hijacked lorry into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital.

German media said a police operation was taking place in Emmerich, close to the Netherlands border in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.