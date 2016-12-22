Berlin market attack suspect's fingerprints 'found in truck'

Authorities across Europe are hunting a Tunisian man suspected of killing 12 people in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, as reports claimed his fingerprints have been found inside the vehicle used.

German authorities have issued a wanted notice for Anis Amri, and offered a reward of up to €100,000 for information leading to the 24-year-old's arrest.

They warned that Amri could be "violent and armed".

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and broadcasters NDR and WDR reported that Amri's fingerprints were found on the driver's door of the Polish-registered truck which caused the mayhem on Monday night.

The daily Berliner Zeitung reported that his fingerprints had been found on the truck's steering wheel.